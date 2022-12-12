Multiple tremors hit Ghana’s capital

Parts of the Ghanaian capital Accra recorded minor earth tremors on Monday with no casualties reported, officials confirmed.

The Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GSSA) confirmed the incident, saying there were three tremors in the morning, reaching around 4.0 magnitude.

The GSSA said the epicenter was around the Gbawe area in the southwestern part of Accra.

Many people took to social media to share their encounters with the tremors. No casualties have been reported yet.

The GSSA said it had deployed personnel to the earthquake monitoring station to collect data on the latest tremor for further analysis. Enditem