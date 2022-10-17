NALA launches Apple Pay integration

Less than a week after launching a feature that allows Kenyans to pay their bills with M-PESA, Tanzania-based fintech NALA is making another splash.

According to the fintech, it has integrated Apple Pay for payments from the UK and the US to Africa.

In a statement, NALA said customers on the app will be able to send money to African countries from anywhere in the UK and the US.

According to the fintech, it has partnered with over 300 banks on the continent and 20 mobile money players to make this happen.

CEO Benjamin Fernandes said, “NALA’s mission is to increase economic opportunities for Africans globally, enabling Apple Pay is a step towards connecting more global payment options with Africa. This reach allows us to build stronger financial infrastructure for Africans worldwide.”

This integration with Apple Pay is the latest in NALA’s product roadmap. The fintech has had it in the pipeline since May 2021.