NPP flagbearer balloting held

The governing New Patriotic Party has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the special delegates conference on August 26.

After the end of the balloting held today, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, the results were as follows: Kennedy Agyapong picked the first slot, followed by Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen with the second slot.

Agents of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia picked the 10th position for their boss.

Here is the complete list:

Kennedy Agyapong

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen

Joe Ghartey

Kwadwo Poku

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Francis Addai Nimoh

Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku

Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko

Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia

The NPP will, on August 26th, cut down the list of its presidential aspirants from 10 to five, as stipulated in its constitution.