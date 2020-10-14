The software application of the Registrar-General’s Department has been fully restored and operational.

A statement signed by Mrs Jemima Oware, the Registrar-General, copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the restoration was done on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020, with all electronic platforms of the Department functioning smoothly.

The Department’s software application was temporarily shutdown after employees of the Ghana Community Network (GCNet), its service provider, embarked on an industrial action on October 01, 2020, halting service provision to clients of the Department.

The statement said “Operations have been fully restored…In this regard, the Department has resumed its normal operations and services from Monday to Friday at 0830 hours to 1600 hours each day.”

The Department expressed gratitude to Management of GCNet for efforts at resolving the challenges and restoring the Department’s software application to ensure smooth running of its operations and services.

It reminded clients to file Annual Returns as the deadline for the filing of Annual Returns for 2019/2020 financial year would be on December 31st, 2020.

The statement said the notice applied to Companies Limited by Shares, Limited by Guarantee (Churches and Associations) and External Companies; Sole Proprietorships and Partnerships are also to renew their Business Names for the year.

It cautioned the Public to desist from securing intermediary services or agents for their business registrations as the Department would not be liable when defrauded.

The statement said the Department did not have any “Cancellation Unit” or “Lawyer” mandated to strike out any Company/Business names nor did it operate Mobile Money Account payment system.

It urged clients to visit the Department’s website www.rgd.gov.gh to download application forms or visit its in-house Fidelity Bank to purchase application forms.