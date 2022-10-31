Residents of Juaboso enrolled onto the NHIS

The Juaboso Area of the Church of Pentecost has supported 303 persons in the area to be registered onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The gesture, according to the Juaboso Area Head Pastor of the Church, Evangelist Shadrack Onenene Asa-Otoo was to ensure that people with financial constraints had access to healthcare whenever they were sick.

“The purpose of this exercise is to help enroll members of the church and some Ghanaians who have financial difficulties in registering for the NHIS card or renewing their expired NHIS cards for accessing health care,” Evangelist Asa-Otoo said.

Addressing congregants at the climax a six-day evangelism crusade, Evangelist Asa-Otoo said the church was not only interested in winning souls for Christ but was equally concerned about the health of its members and their general wellbeing.

“As leaders of the Church, it is our duty to see to the welfare of our members and the health status of our members and those who live in our jurisdiction,” he stated.

Evangelist Asa-Otoo cautioned the beneficiaries to make good use of the cards and take good care of them to serve the needed purpose in their lives.