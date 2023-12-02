Senegal launches groundbreaking ceremony for 2 projects to be built

A groundbreaking ceremony for two road projects, to be built by two Chinese companies, was held on Saturday in the Senegalese capital Dakar, and attended by Senegalese Prime Minister Amadou Ba and Chinese Ambassador to Senegal Xiao Han.

At the ceremony, Ba expressed his gratitude to China for its support to Senegal, saying that the two projects, the Ila Touba highway and the Foundiougne Bridge, will help improve the traffic conditions in Dakar. China’s support for Senegal’s development will help realize the country’s dream, he noted.

The projects, to be jointly constructed by China First Highway Engineering Co. Ltd. and China Henan International Cooperation Group Co. Ltd, are part of the Senegalese Emerging Plan (PSE), a ten-year strategy launched in 2014 to speed up the country’s development..

The Chinese ambassador, for his part, said that the projects demonstrate the broad prospects of China-Senegal cooperation in the field of infrastructure. “China will continue to deepening political mutual trust and practical cooperation between the two countries, and will continue to support Senegal’s efforts to build an emerging country,” he added.