The Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA) has cautioned importers and exporters to stop engaging in illegal activities in their shipping transactions.



Shippers who under-declare the value of their goods to evade taxes, forge documents and engage in other breaches of the law will not be assisted by the GSA when they encounter challenges resulting from their illegal dealings.



The Tema Branch Manager of the GSA, Mrs. Monica Josiah sounded the caution during the 60th Volta Regional Shipper Committee (VRSC) meeting for members of the Kpando Committee of the VRSC on 29th October,2020.



She advised shippers to get their documentation processes right and abide by other regulatory requirements. This, she said, will elicit the GSA’s assistance to readily address shipment and logistics related challenges faced by importers and exporters.



In a related development, Mrs. Josiah also paid a courtesy call on the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Kpando Municipal Assembly, Mr. Ernest Quist.



The two institutions discussed issues on areas of collaboration to deepen their relationship for the benefit of shippers and businesses in the municipality.



The Branch Manager, together with a team from the GSA, also visited potters in Kpando and interacted with them to understand their shipment concerns on export.