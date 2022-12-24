South Africa’s rail passenger volume nears pre-pandemic levels

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) said on Thursday that it is experiencing a huge volume of travelers, showing that travel is returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The PRASA, a state-owned entity for managing the country’s rail transport, said they are transporting between 200,000 and 300,000 people in a week this season through Johannesburg Park Station per day.

“This is a huge relief for the business, given the devastating blow during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is also an indication of the importance of intermodal passenger travel,” said Hisham Emeran, chief executive officer of the PRASA.

The increase in passenger volumes has created economic opportunities for informal traders and porters, said Emeran, noting that the railways and stations were also reimbursed during the pandemic.

Over 100 destinations throughout South Africa with different buses from the PRASA compound have been fully booked, Emeran added. Enditem