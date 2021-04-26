Digital Media

Stakeholders in Techiman have pledged to promote digital media in the area to transform the economy and to ensure job opportunities for the youth.

Nana Gyadu Kumanini, Sodohene of the Techiman Traditional Area, speaking at a forum observed that engaging the pillars in using the digital media platforms would be the surest way to showcase the market to a larger perspective and building the local economy.

The forum attended by the Traditional Media, Business Resource Centre (BRC), Traditional Council, Business Enterprises of Small Scale Industry (BESSI) Youth Development Advocate, Business Advisory Centre, the Ghana Education Service at Techiman in the Bono East Region was resolved to focus on identified pillars such as the Media, Policy makers, Finance and Market to build the digital mediation.

Nana Kumanini explained that making the pillars to understand the role of digital media in strengthening the local economy would drive home good prospects for national development.

Mr George Antwi Boasiako, Executive Director for the Agrico Hub-Ghana, a Business Innovative Centre and leading local implementer of the Ghana Technical Lab project (GTL), noted that the engagement was to consult stakeholders to implement the pathway to sustainable employment.

He said as part of efforts to strengthen the local economy for job creation, plans were ahead to institute training in digitization for stakeholders on how to use the digital media platforms effectively to strengthen the economy.

Mr Boasiako explained that the training would enable people to acquire skills in the use of digital media to create sustainable businesses and targeting young people between the ages of 16 to 35 who are unemployed to empower them through job creation.

He hinted that the project funded by the World Bank, Mastercard Foundation and the Ministry of Communications focused on bringing innovative businesses for young people to contribute to the local economy and fostering job creation.

Participants at the engagement forum noted that digitization was the surest way to use in the building of the local economy in recent times to ensure trading became closer and easier between sellers and buyers.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

Previous articleCHPS Compounds at Yendi lack fridges to store drugs
Next articleNPP polling agents and council of elders demonstrate against MCE
Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here