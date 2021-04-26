Stakeholders in Techiman have pledged to promote digital media in the area to transform the economy and to ensure job opportunities for the youth.

Nana Gyadu Kumanini, Sodohene of the Techiman Traditional Area, speaking at a forum observed that engaging the pillars in using the digital media platforms would be the surest way to showcase the market to a larger perspective and building the local economy.

The forum attended by the Traditional Media, Business Resource Centre (BRC), Traditional Council, Business Enterprises of Small Scale Industry (BESSI) Youth Development Advocate, Business Advisory Centre, the Ghana Education Service at Techiman in the Bono East Region was resolved to focus on identified pillars such as the Media, Policy makers, Finance and Market to build the digital mediation.

Nana Kumanini explained that making the pillars to understand the role of digital media in strengthening the local economy would drive home good prospects for national development.

Mr George Antwi Boasiako, Executive Director for the Agrico Hub-Ghana, a Business Innovative Centre and leading local implementer of the Ghana Technical Lab project (GTL), noted that the engagement was to consult stakeholders to implement the pathway to sustainable employment.

He said as part of efforts to strengthen the local economy for job creation, plans were ahead to institute training in digitization for stakeholders on how to use the digital media platforms effectively to strengthen the economy.

Mr Boasiako explained that the training would enable people to acquire skills in the use of digital media to create sustainable businesses and targeting young people between the ages of 16 to 35 who are unemployed to empower them through job creation.

He hinted that the project funded by the World Bank, Mastercard Foundation and the Ministry of Communications focused on bringing innovative businesses for young people to contribute to the local economy and fostering job creation.

Participants at the engagement forum noted that digitization was the surest way to use in the building of the local economy in recent times to ensure trading became closer and easier between sellers and buyers.