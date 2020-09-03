The Sekondi-Takoradi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (STCCI), has appointed Mr Eugene Fredua Ofori-Atta , a renowned Architect, as its new President for the next three years.

Mr Ofori-Atta replaces Mr. Ato Van-Ess, while Mr Kwaku Ennin of Zeal Limited Ghana serves as the Senior Vice President.

Other positions went to Mrs. Mirriam Akua Ampon, the Manager of Anaji Choice Mart, as the Vice President for Hospitality and Mr. James Kazeh Anford as the Vice President for Agriculture.

Mr Mathew Adeyanju is the Vice President for Service, while Mr Michael Opan is the Vice President of Manufacturing and Engineering.

The Executives have a three-year mandate.The newly elected President of the STCCI, Mr Offori-Atta envisioned a strong membership drive to realize the aims and aspirations of the chamber.

He said “my plan is to change the culture of the chamber to a more vibrant and better organization since it is prudent for business owners to network for business growth”.

He said the STCCI had over the years excelled in the field of connecting businesses and seeing them grow bigger and solid.

The Chief Executive Officer of STCCI, Mr Vincent Annan, highlighting on achievements of the chamber in the year under review indicated that, the chamber undertook different capacity building activities for both staff and members in 2019.

He said three experts were brought in from Germany to train staff on different courses at different periods. According to Mr Annan, the STCCI also partnered the International Finance Co-operations of the World Bank to train member-firms on financial modeling and sourcing in 2019.

He said the chamber and the Takoradi Technical University had also signed a memorandum of understanding to undertake surveys and research works in relations to the business environment of the Region adding “already the first project, the Western Region Manifesto is ongoing with support from our partners, the Hamburg Chamber of Commerce in Germany”.

The project, he explained was a survey that would collate the expectations of the business community from government.

“After collating the expectation, a report would be written and thoroughly discussed with key stakeholders, political parties, civil society organizations and chiefs among others before finally submitted to the major political parties to inform them on what is expected of them to make informed decisions” Mr.Annan added.

He said the report would also be used to gauge government activities as to whether it was in line with the expectations of the people as contained in the Western Region Manifesto.

The STCCI currently has membership of 1,120 enterprises with 585 paid up members. The STCCI is a registered independent business association affiliated to the International Chamber of Commerce, ICC Ghana, serving and promoting the commercial and industrial interests of small and large companies in Ghana.

The Association is made up of registered enterprises and companies within the Western Region.