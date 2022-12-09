Tamale fire victims call for support

Owners of shops destroyed by fire in Tamale have called on the authorities for support to recover their losses.

The incident, which happened on Wednesday, November 10, this year, razed five shops and three rooms opposite the Tamale Taxi Rank.

The shop owners, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tamale, lamented the loss of valuables and the effects on their businesses, as they bemoaned the lack of support in rebuilding and restocking their shops.

Alhaji Abdulai Nuhu, owner of a burnt electronic shop, said he lost an estimated amount of GH¢50,000.00 to the fire, adding that even though the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) took details of victims, he rebuilt the shop without support.

He appealed to NADMO and the relevant agencies to go to the aid of victims to reimburse their losses.

Mr Ibrahim Haruna, owner of Nakurigu Enterprise, a soft drink wholesale shop, said a business that fulfilled its tax obligations should not be left unattended to in times of crisis.

“We rebuilt everything by ourselves. No help from NADMO or anyone,” he said.

Madam Leila Abdul-Rahman, a victim of the incident, whose night wear shop was gutted by the fire, appealed for financial support to recover her business.

“NADMO took our details on the day of the incident. They called three days later to confirm the details, but we haven’t heard from them since.”

Three of the burnt shops have been rebuilt, of which one has begun operating while the other two are under construction.