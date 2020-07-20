Tanzania’s communications regulator on Monday issued an alert over cyber attacks, saying between 10 and 15 organizations based in the country have reported cases of the malpractice.

Following the reported cases of cyber attacks, the Tanzania Communication Regulatory Authority (TCRA) urged information, communication and technology (ICT) experts to be vigilant over the attacks.

“Cyber attacks are becoming a global threat,” Connie Francis, TCRA’s director of ICT Application and Services, told ICT officers attending a two-week capacity building training on improving and control of ICT systems for government and private institutions in the capital Dodoma.

“The government is taking all steps necessary to deal with both local and international cybercrime attacks,” Francis added.

Francis declined to mention the organizations that have reported to have been attacked on security reasons but urged other public and private institutions to urgently report to relevant authorities cases of cyber attacks.

She said through relevant agencies, including the Tanzania Computer Emergency Response Team (TZ-CERT), the government is prepared to respond to cases of cyber attacks both locally, regionally and internationally.

Francis said TZ-CERT is a team responsible for ensuring high and effective network and information security within the east African nation, adding that it is also charged with developing a culture of network and information security for the benefit of communities. Enditem

