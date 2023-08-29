Tech Police Command lauded for their professionalism

The lecturers, students, and residents residing in and around the KNUST campus have expressed their admiration for the professional conduct displayed by the officers of the Tech Police Command.

According to them, the officers deployed in the area have consistently exhibited a high level of professionalism, creating a safe and worry-free environment for those who have chosen the university community as their home and educational hub.

The students are hopeful that the officers working under the Tech Police Command will continue to uphold their professionalism and commitment to ensuring our safety. This, in turn, would enable them to focus on our studies and live harmoniously within the community.

Furthermore, one individual mentioned that the Tech Police Command has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism in their efforts to combat crime and maintain law and order.

Mr. Albert Frimpong , popularly known as Tackman a father and a resident at Kokoben in the Oforikrom Constituency also added his voice and said, “The Tech Police Command have shown remarkable professionalism in their tireless efforts to combat crime and ensure law and order in the country.

With their unwavering commitment and dedication, they have made significant strides in creating a safer environment for all residents in the area.

A Gob3 seller at Ayeduase in her ordeal explained the proactive approach of the Police Officers working under the Tech Police Command have successfully apprehended criminals, disrupted illegal activities, and safeguarded communities with a call made to the unit .

She continued that , their thorough investigations and swift actions have helped bring justice to victims and instill a sense of security among the business community in the area.

A senior lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology KNUST , Mr. Emmanuel Fordjour who spoke on behalf of the Lecturers acknowledged the crime-fighting efforts of the Tech Police command and how they have prioritized community engagement and collaboration.

He said, they have actively worked with Lectures and Students, local residents, businesses, and organizations to address specific concerns and develop tailored solutions. This inclusive approach has fostered trust and strengthened the bond between the police and the community they serve.

In an interview with the commander Mr. C/SUPOL Fredrick Hammond of Tech District Police Command hinted It’s crucial for all stakeholders in and around KNUST , TECH to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police. By actively participating in crime prevention, they can work together to create a safer community.

He said Ghana Police relies on the support and cooperation of the public to combat crime effectively.

If you notice anything out of the ordinary or witness any suspicious behavior, don’t hesitate to reach out to the authorities. Your timely report can make a significant difference in preventing criminal activities and protecting your fellow community members.

Remember, reporting suspicious activity doesn’t mean you have to personally intervene or put yourself in harm’s way. Simply provide the police with accurate and detailed information about what you observed. This can include descriptions of individuals, vehicles, or any other relevant details that can assist in their investigations.

By reporting suspicious activity, you become an essential part of the crime-fighting effort. Your action can help the Ghana Police take proactive measures and prevent potential crimes from occurring. Together, we can create a safer and more secure environment for everyone in Kumasi.

Let’s all do our part and contribute to the collective effort in combating crime. Stay alert, stay safe, and remember to report any suspicious activity to the Ghana Police , he said .

Source : Maxwell Agyapong