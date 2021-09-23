Techiman market traders appeal for improved security

The Techiman market traders have appealed to the Techiman South Municipal Assembly to forge a strong collaboration with the Municipal Police Command for improved security in the market.

That, according to them would guarantee the protection and safety of their lives and wares during and after business hours.

The traders made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Techiman in the Bono East Region.

Many of the traders said because Techiman is one of the biggest market towns in Ghana and attracted traders weekly from some parts of Ghana and other countries like Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger in the West-African sub- Region, there was a dire need for effective security to facilitate smooth business for speedy economic growth of the Municipality and the entire region.

Madam Grace Opoku popularly known as ‘Nana Bomo’, market queen for yam sellers said the welfare of traders was not guaranteed at the market, saying besides the activities of thieves, stray animals such as cattle also invaded the market after business hours to destroy their stored goods and litter the market with cow dung and therefore worsen the poor sanitation situation in the market.

When contacted by the GNA, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Emmanuel Ofori, the Techiman South Municipal Commander stated the security situation at the market was though poor, however, the creation of Police Posts in the market had made the situation better now with the reduction in crime rates.

DSP Ofori added that to improve the market’s security situation, the Police has introduced other crime preventive measures like vehicle and foot patrols to clamp down suspected criminals engaging in pick-pocketing and snatching of personal belongings.

He assured the Police was committed to providing the needed security to protect lives and properties in the market and therefore encouraged traders inside and outside Techiman to rather be more security conscious and continue to do business in the area.

DSP Ofori however, said policing was a shared responsibility, assuring that the Police were always ready to protect lives and properties but, the citizenry must equally assist with the provision of information leading to security improvement in their communities.

He, therefore, urged the citizenry to be committed to using the emergency toll-free numbers, including 18555 to alert the Police whenever suspected criminals were sighted in their communities for the Police to act immediately to promote peace in the society.