These Are The Real Housewives Of Lagos This April

Carolyna Hutchings, Laura Ikeji, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Iyabo Ojo & Mariam Timmer unveiled as cast

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) will debut exclusively on Showmax on 8 April 2022, with new episodes every Friday.

RHOLagos follows the opulent lives of six of the most glamorous women in Lagos, Nigeria.

Carolyna Hutchings is the CEO of Hutchings Limited, a real estate, oil and gas, and agriculture company. She is also the founder of Hopeville Foundation, an NGO that caters to women and children. Hutchings is a mother of three beautiful kids.

Laura Ikeji is a social media influencer, author, and entrepreneur. Ikeji is a mother of two, married to former Super Eagles star Christopher Kanu.

Chioma Ikokwu is a lawyer as well as co-founder and CEO of luxury hair brand Good Hair Ltd, and Brass and Copper Restaurant & Lounge. She also runs a women- and children-focused charity called the Goodway Foundation. Chioma has never been married.

Toyin Lawani-Adebayo is a renowned celebrity stylist, fashion designer, business mogul and CEO of Tiannah’s Place Empire. She is a mother of three super-talented kids and is married to musician and creative photographer Segun Wealth.

Iyabo Ojo is a famous Nollywood actress, producer, TikTok sensation, brand influencer, entrepreneur and CEO of Fepris Limited. Ojo is divorced and a mother of two.

Mariam Timmer is a PR expert and chief executive director at Six Sixteen Agency. She’s the creative director at Lure Fashion Limited, an online retail fashion line, an online content creator, YouTuber and entrepreneur. Timmer is mom to a beautiful daughter and married to John Timmer.

In true Lagos style, they will be serving up all the high fashion, luxury, drama and power moves the franchise has come to be known and loved for globally.

Speaking about the show, Candice Fangueiro, head of content: Showmax Africa, said, “As an African brand, showcasing and telling African stories is at the core of our content production, so we are excited to be partnering with NBCUniversal Formats to bring The Real Housewives of Lagos to our subscribers. The Real Housewives of Durban, now in its second season, has smashed viewing records and delighted fans. Our Nigerian subscribers are in for a treat with the local edition.”

Busola Tejumola, executive head of content and West Africa channels at MultiChoice Nigeria added, “The Real Housewives of Lagos has long been anticipated by fans of the franchise across Africa, and we’re excited to finally bring it to your screens. The show will explore the rich culture and lifestyle of Africa’s largest megacity, Lagos, through the eyes of six of the city’s most glamorous women. Each of these women is unique, fabulous and watch-worthy. We are certain that our viewers will enjoy the ride.”

RHOLagos will be the first Nigerian instalment of the award-winning franchise that is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. This also marks the 16th international version of The Real Housewives format and the third African adaptation, following the success of The Real Housewives of Johannesburg and Durban, both now streaming on Showmax.

Produced by Livespot 360, RHOLagos will be available exclusively on Showmax in more than 40 African countries from 8 April 2022, with new episodes every Friday.