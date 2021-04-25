Nana Owusu Boateng, the newly enstooled Tufuhene (Advisor) for Aduamoaman Council in Accra, has said he will focus on youth empowerment and liaise with other relevant groups to hone the skills of Aduamoa youth.

He said he would consider rolling out a technical and vocational training scheme to help young people acquire lifelong skills for employment creation and address joblessness in Aduamoa.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Aduamoa in the Kwahu East District, Nana Boateng explained that the training would cover both those who have been to school and those who have not.

He promised to collaborate with Aduamoa Youngsters, a group of youth people from Kwahu Aduamoa in Accra, to organize forums for the youth on business opportunities for plausible investment in the district.

He called for the involvement of the youth in decision-making, adding, it was about time traditional authorities at Aduamoa involved the youth in the decision-making process so they could voice their grievances and proffer solutions to challenges facing communities.

Nana Boateng said the Council had plans of connecting the Information Communication Technology Centre with constant and reliable internet to promote effective teaching and learning.

He lauded Mrs Ursula Owusu, Minister of Communication, for donating computers to the facility and called on professional IT instructors to help with the teaching of ICT in the community.

Nana Boateng vowed to improve education in the area by soliciting educational materials from NGOs and philanthropists to ensure that children had access to quality education.

He said the council and the traditional authorities were lobbying with Ghana Education Service (GES) to revive the only girls’ school in Kwahu situated at Aduamoa to promote girl-child education.

He advised parents to take the education of their wards seriously to minimize social deviance in the community and pleaded that inhabitants should assist and support him to execute development projects in the community for the overall upliftment of Kwahu Aduamoa.