The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Tuesday as market participants digested a slew of newly-released economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.21 percent at 92.3572.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1907 U.S. dollars from 1.1935 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3377 dollars from 1.3376 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7367 U.S. dollar from 0.7387 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 105.96 Japanese yen, higher than 105.87 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9094 Swiss franc from 0.9032 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3074 Canadian dollars from 1.3027 Canadian dollars.

The moves came after data showed economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew last month.

U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 56 percent in August, up from the July reading of 54.2 percent, the Institute for Supply Management reported on Tuesday. Readings over 50 percent indicate expansion in the sector.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast the index to total 54.9 percent.