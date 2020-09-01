Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2019 shows U.S. dollar banknotes in Washington D.C., the United States. U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered interest rates by 25 basis points amid growing risks and uncertainties stemming from trade tensions and a global economic slowdown, following a rate cut in July that was its first in more a decade. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
Photo taken on Sept. 18, 2019 shows U.S. dollar banknotes in Washington D.C., the United States. U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday lowered interest rates by 25 basis points amid growing risks and uncertainties stemming from trade tensions and a global economic slowdown, following a rate cut in July that was its first in more a decade. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

The U.S. dollar strengthened in late trading on Tuesday as market participants digested a slew of newly-released economic data.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, rose 0.21 percent at 92.3572.

In late New York trading, the euro was down to 1.1907 U.S. dollars from 1.1935 dollars in the previous session, and the British pound rose to 1.3377 dollars from 1.3376 U.S. dollars in the previous session. The Australian dollar decreased to 0.7367 U.S. dollar from 0.7387 dollar.

The U.S. dollar bought 105.96 Japanese yen, higher than 105.87 Japanese yen of the previous session. The U.S. dollar rose to 0.9094 Swiss franc from 0.9032 Swiss franc, and it rose to 1.3074 Canadian dollars from 1.3027 Canadian dollars.

The moves came after data showed economic activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector grew last month.

U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index registered 56 percent in August, up from the July reading of 54.2 percent, the Institute for Supply Management reported on Tuesday. Readings over 50 percent indicate expansion in the sector.

Economists surveyed by MarketWatch had forecast the index to total 54.9 percent.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.