Uganda reported a second COVID-19 death, ministry of health said on Sunday.

According to the ministry statement, the victim was an 80-year-old female who was first admitted at a private hospital in the capital Kampala on Friday and later referred to a bigger hospital.

“Upon admission at Mengo Hospital she presented with symptoms consistent to COVID-19 which include cough, fever, chest pain and difficulty in breathing,” the statement said.

Postmortem samples were later analyzed and confirmed COVID-19.

The contact tracing and listing process have been initiated, according to the statement.

The ministry said it registered 12 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the cumulative tally to 1,115. Recovery cases were 975. Enditem

