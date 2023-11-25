UN Opens Regional Headquarters in Senegal

Senegalese President Macky Sall on Thursday inaugurated a United Nations regional headquarters, called the United Nations House, in Diamniadio, a city about 30 km from capital Dakar.

The United Nations House is intended to house the 34 UN agencies based in Senegal. UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, who is on an official visit to Senegal, were present at the ceremony.

“This inauguration ceremony of the United Nations House once again marks the renewed attention of our country to the United Nations, which embodies the ideal of peace and the aspiration of peoples to collaborate for a better world,” Sall said during the inauguration ceremony.

Mohammed said that the United Nations House is an expression of the common vision on cooperation between Senegal and the United Nations to push for a future of peace and unity for the Senegalese people.