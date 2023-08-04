Unilever clears plastic waste on Ghana’s coastline 

Unilever Ghana Plc, manufacturers and marketers of home care, personal care, and food products, is undertaking a Plastic Waste Employee Drive to clear 10,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste from the shores of Ghana.

The exercise was in partnership with the Coastal Conservancy Organisation and the Ghana Recycling Initiative by Private Enterprises.

The project, which started at the Tema Community Three Beach, saw community volunteers and staff of the company clearing over four metric tonnes of plastic materials such as sachets and rubber bottles on Thursday.

Mr. Mayank Kapoor, the Supply Chain Director, Unilever Ghana, who participated in the clean-up, told the Ghana News Agency that the company was committed to collecting 100 per cent recyclable, reusable, or composable plastics by the year 2025, a target that was already in progress.

He said globally, 400 million metric tonnes of plastic were produced, and half of that was single-use plastic, which ended up in the ocean, polluting the environment as well destroying marine biological life.

He said keeping beaches clean helped the marine ecosystem to flourish and preserved the natural environment for future generations.

Mr. Kapoor appealed to the media to create awareness about the plastic menace and its prevention, especially to children, who are the future leaders.

Mr. Justice Lionel Eshun, the Chairman of the Coastal Conservancy Organisation, expressed delight with partnering Unilever to clear the plastic waste, which would ensure a clean environment and free flow of water in storm drains.

He appealed to the public to cultivate good waste management habits.