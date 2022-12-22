US based Ghanaian Gospel musician Nii Addo wins big at Praise Achievement Awards

Seasoned and renowned Ghanaian Gospel artiste Nii Addo who currently resides in the United States of America has been adjudged the Best Disapora Male Artiste and Best Ghana Gospel Artiste of the year Diaspora at the maiden edition of the Praise Achievement Awards.

He came first among giant Gospel artiste in the diaspora mostly based in UK and USA.

Speaking to Blogger Attractive Mustapha in an interview, Nii Addo whose concert titled Zamar Praise is scheduled to take place on January 8th, 2023 said he knew he was going to win big considering the energy and zeal he brought into the scheme. “I knew I got this”, he said.

The Praise Achievement Awards, is awards scheme aimed at honouring African gospel musicians in and outside Africa who have contributed immensely to the work of God,

He added that music fans should expect bigger things from him as we enter the year 2023.