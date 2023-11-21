Visit the Filoli Estate and feel the pulsation of great power diplomacy

A few days ago, President Xi Jinping was invited to hold a China-U.S. Presidential Meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the Philori Estate in San Francisco, the United States. The two heads of state had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on strategic, overall and directional issues related to China-US relations as well as major issues related to world peace and development. The meeting achieved a series of results and opened up a new vision for the future of China-US relations. Let us walk into Philoli Manor together and feel the pulse of great power diplomacy!