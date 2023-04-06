Volta NDC MPs face confident contenders

Individuals aspiring to represent the Volta Region in Parliament on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), are exuding confidence in unseating incumbents.

The Volta Regional office of the NDC was thrown into a jubilant mood as aspirants from Constituencies in the middle belt of the Region underwent vetting.

Both incumbents and aspirants had mobilized supporters and indicated keen competition while engaging with the media at the vetting.

Among them were several repeat contenders including Raymond Akpatsa, who is contesting Adaklu MP Mr. Kwame Agbodza for the fourth time.

He said it was time to revamp development efforts in the constituency and would acknowledge and build on the achievements of the incumbent.

“I am coming to build on what Agbodza has achieved. The time has come to inject fresh ideas. I am coming up with fresh ideas to produce the necessary ideas and strategies to project Adaklu.

The 49-year-old lawyer said he was “born and bred in Adaklu,” and had made himself known to delegates, who he claimed were “solidly behind me”, and thus hope for “massive endorsement”.

Rebecca Agbogah, the woman among the three contesting Mr. Agbodza, for her second time, also said, “it is time for a woman to be elevated in the Constituency.

“We want more women among the forerunners.”

Joycelyn Tetteh, North Dayi MP, is also facing five determined individuals including Francisca Mawufemor Adjei, 39-year-old entrepreneur.

She said she would unite the Party in the Constituency when elected.

“There is so much division in the constituency and this is not a swing constituency. It is the stronghold of the NDC,” the aspirant stated.

Ms Adjei said her endorsement was assured considering her track of positions held as well as her roles in several campaigns which dated back to 2005.

Prosper Ofosu, a finance professional who is seeking to retire South Dayi MP, Rockson Dafeamekpor from Parliament, described himself as a “unifier,” and would attract more numbers to help win power in 2024.

He said he would add to the strength of financial experts serving the nation, stating “It would take finance people to change Ghana, and I have the lobbying skills to champion the cause of the NDC.

Gaby Hottordze, MP for Central Tongu has a well-positioned individual on his heels – Mr. V.K Adawudu, a lawyer for Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu representative, and who said he would complement the latter in transforming the entire Tongu enclave.

“My chances are very bright. Central Tongu is waiting for a change. We need a lawyer to give effective representation and to develop the area.

“Communities will be turned into towns and cities,” he said while outlining plans to develop agriculture, education and empower the youth.

“I want to raise more professionals. I will increase the number of PhDs coming from Central Tongu, and we will collectively develop Tongu.

Other MPs from across the Region face similar contentions, but claim they are determined to hold their ground.

Madam Joycelyn Tetteh told the media that the quest by some people to take her place reflected the heights to which she had elevated the position and the Constituency.

“I have made the party so attractive; everyone thinks they can lead,” she retorted, and said among other achievements, she had taken up several girls’ empowerment initiatives and supported numerous women.

Mr Agbodza said his contributions to Parliament continued to strengthen democratic and governance credentials of the nation, while he had endeavoured to provide several schools and other social interventions in Adaklu.

Mr Gabby Alex Hottordze, the Central Tongu MP, who was lifted shoulder-high by his supporters upon his exit from the vetting chamber, also defended his reelection bid, and said he had increased votes for the party by more than 10,000, and “changed the face of the branch executive position”.

Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzah, Ho West MP, who is faced with three contenders, said he had offered himself for the position to deliver the development of the Constituency, and was confident of his re-endorsement.

Mr Samuel Danku, second time contesting for the seat, said, “Parliamentarians have betrayed the Party for so long and with my coming, we will change the system.

“Change must come from the Party’s credibility among Ghanaians.”

Lawyer Delanyo Alifo, also a contender, told the media he had successfully rallied the youth and empowered them to join the Party.

Aspiring for the second time, he said, “my vision for the community has not changed, and it has always been to impact people and bring development.”

A total of 75 nominations were filed in the Region, with constituencies including Ketu North, Ho Central, North Dayi, Hohoe, Keta, Anlo and the Tongu areas receiving the most aspirants.

MPs for North Tongu and Agortime Ziope went unopposed, while the MPs for Ho Central and Ketu North gave up their seats, causing a clamor to represent the two populous constituencies by seven, and eight aspirants, respectively.

Mr. Mawutor Agbavitor, Regional Chairman of the NDC in Ho, that the seats were being fiercely contested, and said the party had put measures in place including a body to review post-election issues and cater for grievances.

He urged all to ensure the Party remained united and work together to win the 2024 general elections.