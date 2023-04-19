WHO donates motor bikes to Western North Regional Health Directorate

The Western North Regional Health Directorate has taken delivery of nineteen TVS motorbikes to enhance health care delivery in the Region.

The World Health Organization (WHO) donated the motorbikes to the Western North Regional Health Directorate to be distributed among all the nine District Health Directorates in the Region to close the transportation gap especially at hard-to-reach areas in the region.

Dr Francis Kasolo, WHO representative to Ghana, called for a holistic approach to achieve better health care delivery in the country.

He was hopeful that the motorbikes would go a long way to boost health care delivery especially in the area of child health services, including EPI, surveillance and health promotion activities.

Dr Kasolo in that regard encouraged the various health Directorates and users of the motorbikes to regularly service them to be usable and safe.

He further cautioned users of the bikers to ride with care to prevent or reduce the impact of accidents, since the World Health Organization needed them alive and sound to provide quality healthcare services to the people.

He expressed confidence that there would be success stories from the donation as the bikes would be used to promote health care delivery in the region and assured all that WHO would continue to collaborate with the Ghana Health Service to see an improved health care delivery system in the Region.

Dr Marion Okoh Owusu, Regional Health Director who received the motorbikes on behalf of the Regional Health Committee, lauded the World Health Organization for its continuous support to the Regional Health Directorate and promised to ensure that the motorbikes were used for the intended purpose.

She stressed the need to always ride with care and appealed to other institutions to support the Regional Health Directorate.

Mr Richard Ebbah Obeng, Western North Regional Minister, asked the chief of Bodi to allow him name Bodi as the “Health city” of Western North, since the Bodi community housed the Western North Regional Health Directorate and the Agenda 111 project.

The Regional Minister thanked WHO for the remarkable donation and announced that the “one health facility one motorbike initiative” for all health facilities in the region would soon be implemented.

He called for continuous support for Health workers in the discharge of their duties.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, a co-chair for the Regional Health Committee promised to give one motorbike to support the “one health facility one motorbike initiative”.

Nana Kwasi Ofori Ababio, chief of Bodi for his part, lauded the one health facility one motorbike initiative and called for good maintenance culture to serve as motivation for people to support the initiative.

He called on the government to fast track the completion of the Western North Regional Health Directorate complex.