World Vision Ghana hands over CHPS Compound to community

World Vision Ghana, a Christian relief and development agency, has handed over a Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound to the people of Ahwerewa, a farming community in the Sekyere East District.

It comes with a consulting room, labour ward, dispensary, maternity unit and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) unit.

The construction of the facility forms part of the organisation’s mission to bring relief to the poor and vulnerable through health, education and other social interventions.

It also sought to save the people, especially pregnant women and children the troubles of travelling long distances to access healthcare.

Mr. Francis Gumah, Ashanti Regional Programmes Manager of World Vision Ghana, at a short ceremony to hand over the facility, announced that a residential accommodation for the health workers was also under construction.

He said it was imperative to provide decent accommodation for the workers to serve as motivation for them to stay in the community when posted.

He appealed to both workers and members of the community to help maintain the facility, saying that they must own it and protect it from deterioration.

Nana Kwasi Boasiako, the Chief of Ahwerewa, praised World Vision Ghana for the provision of the facility and gave the assurance that the community would ensure regular maintenance to preserve the facility for posterity.

He said the intervention was critical not only to their health, but also save them money because they had to travel to Effiduase and other places to access healthcare.