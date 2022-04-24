WPL: Thunder Queens Grabs Maximum Points Over Sea Lions 

Vivian Konadu Adjei’s fantastic goal was all Thunder Queens needed to grab the maximum points over Sea Lions in match-day 15 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) played at the Carl Reindorf Park at Dansoman, Accra.

Thunder Queens, who have been impressive this season booked their fifth win of the season, as they defeated struggling Elmina Sea Lions with a lone goal on Friday.

It was a tough match between the two sides as both Thunder Queens and Sea Lions fought to get an open goal to put their sides in the lead.

The first half ended goalless after Sea Lions’ captain; Theresa Cobbina missed a glorious chance to give her side the lead in the 37th minute.

Thunder Queens came back into the second half looking very strong with Sea Lions also solidifying their grounds to hold the home team.

It was a perfect placing goal by Konadu Adjei in the opponent’s 18-yard box beating goalkeeper Martha Annan to receive applause from the gathered fans.

Despite taking the lead, Thunder Queens were still looking for a second goal as the away side looked very threatening in their half.

Sea Lions failed to make good use of their last-minute chances with the goal keeper of Thunder Queens also cementing her defense to hold a perfect clean sheet.

Referee Anyinam Seraphina blew her whistle to bring the game to an end as Sea Lions record their seventh loss of the season with nine points to their credit.

This is the second consecutive time Sea Lions have been defeated by Thunder Queens after beating them 2-1 last season.

Thunder Queens have been able to secure 21 points after 15 matches and would eye over bottom placed Immigration Ladies FC in their next encounter.

Konadu Adjei was named the Nasco player of the match.

The WPL is partnered with Betway Ghana.