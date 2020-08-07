

At least 12 people were wounded when a fire erupted at a residential building in the largest Turkish city of Istanbul, a local media outlet reported Friday.

The fire broke out at around midnight on the first floor of a six-storey building in the Atasehir district on the Asian side of the city, the Haberturk broadcaster said on its website. The smoke quickly filled the flats on the upper floors of the building, Haberturk added.

The ambulances rushed 12 residents, who were badly affected by the smoke, to nearby hospitals. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.