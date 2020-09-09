Photo taken at China’s Antarctic research station, the Great Wall station, on Nov.24, 2019, shows a Chinese national flag fluttering in the wind.Photo by Sun Jianxin/People’s Daily Online
Photo taken at China’s Antarctic research station, the Great Wall station, on Nov.24, 2019, shows a Chinese national flag fluttering in the wind.Photo by Sun Jianxin/People’s Daily Online

A stone tablet dating back to the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) has been discovered in north China’s Hebei Province, local authorities said Wednesday.

The tablet, which was made in 1830 during the reign of Emperor Daoguang as shown on the inscriptions, was found by a reservoir in Xincheng Village of Neiqiu County, Xingtai City.

The cuboid, which is 62 cm tall, 45 cm wide and 15 cm thick, features 225 character inscriptions describing the history of special farmland called “Jitian” in the village.

“Jitian” was public land property owned by a family in ancient China. The revenue from such farmland was used for ancestor worship, according to Li Hengkun, a local researcher.

“The discovery is of great value to the study of the changes of traditional customs of ancestor worship,” Li said.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.