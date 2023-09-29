191 alleged gunmen killed by Nigerian army

At least 191 suspected gunmen were killed in various clearance operations by troops across the country in the past two weeks, a military official said Thursday.

Edward Buba, the spokesman for the Nigerian military, told reporters in the national capital of Abuja that 184 others were apprehended during the period, as troops continued their raids on hideouts of criminal gangs across the country.

Buba said the troops also rescued at least 91 victims of kidnapping from the gunmen’s hideouts, adding that a total of 104 suspected members of the Boko Haram and Islamic State’s West Africa Province, and their families, also surrendered to troops in the country’s northeast region during the operations.