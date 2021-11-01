1995 Old Students of Meadow JHS Donates to School

Meadow Preparatory and Junior High School Old Students Association (MOSA) in the Greater Accra Region have presented two poly safe wash to the school as part of their efforts to give back to their alma mater.

The donation by the 1995 Year Group MOSA, which included waste bins, tissue papers and detergents, was to reaffirm their commitment to the school and to promote regular hand washing as a measure to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Handing over the items, Leader of the group, Mr. Felix Kwaku Attefuah, disclosed that the group will soon embark on other important projects in the school in pursuance of the motto of the school which says “The Light of Wisdom.”

He said even though they completed the school 26 years ago, they still need to contribute in shaping them into what they have become in society and therefore they see it as a duty to give back to the school.

Executive Member, Hajia Mariama Zakaria commended the founders and stakeholders of the school for making basic education accessible to the children of Darkuman and its environs.

She said they will also support the school, particularly, the final year students who are preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

“We want to prepare the final year students psychologically, emotionally in order to build their capacity and confidence,” Hajia Zakaria emphasized.

She also charged the students to continue to make the school proud by passing their BECE, saying “kindly do your best to enhance the image of Meadow in academic contests and more importantly, at the BECE.”

The Headmaster of the School, Mr. Kofi Richardson, thanked the old students for their kind gesture.

He said this will complement the school’s efforts at fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Richardson called on other year groups to emulate the gesture and choose a project to present to the school.

Ms. Cynthia Tamekloe, headmistress and granddaughter of the school Proprietress said it was the vision of the school to produce well prepared students to make positive impact and transform their societies and help build the nation as a whole.

She assured the old students that the final years were fully prepared and would make themselves and the school proud in the examination.