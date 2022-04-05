1st Youth Space Digest Held In Tamale

The National Youth Authority (NYA) has held its maiden youth empowerment programme in Tamale to enable young people to leverage on emerging business and employment opportunities with corporate organisations in the country.

The event dubbed: “Youth Space Digest”, sought to bridge the gap between the youth and other organisations to trigger an effective partnership and mentorship to enhance career choices of young people.

Participants included representatives of youth groups, persons with disabilities amongst other stakeholders, who deliberated on how the youth could tap into various opportunities in the country.

It formed part of the NYA’s flagship programmes, which included youth in agriculture programme, digitised youth project, state of youth affairs, youth pitch for gold amongst others, aimed at enhancing the welfare of the youth in the Northern Region.

Mr Mumuni Sulemana, Northern Regional Director of NYA, speaking during the event, expressed the need for stakeholders to mentor, guide and coach the youth to properly transition them to the world of work.

Mr Sulemana had assurance of government’s commitment to ensure holistic growth and development of young people, saying “all these programmes point to the fact that government is committed to safeguarding the development of the youth in the country.”

He said the initiative would be held every month with representatives of two different organisations engaging with the youth on how to be successful in the world of work.

Mr Matthew Azoya, Northern Regional Director of the Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) spoke about GEA’s initiative that the youth should take advantage of saying, “Moving forward, the services in which the youth can leverage include facilitating access to finance, markets, network, among others.”

Participants commended NYA for the initiative and called for more collaboration to ensure its sustainability.