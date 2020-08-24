The 2020 Republican National Convention (RNC) is set to kick off, during which U.S. President Donald Trump will formally accept the party’s presidential nomination this year.

Monday’s convention proceedings in Charlotte, North Carolina, will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory, amounting to 336 delegates in total, who will nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.

Trump will make a stop in Charlotte on Monday just as delegates plan to hold roll call nomination.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Sunday that she doesn’t believe the presence of RNC attendees in Charlotte will pose public health risks.

“We tested everybody before they came to Charlotte, we tested everybody onsite,” McDaniel said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We are doing things that allow people to live their lives, have a convention.”

Multiple protesters against the RNC were arrested on Friday and Saturday nights in Charlotte. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department tweeted that police officers used their bikes to put crowds back and pepper spray on those who advanced on them.

The four-day RNC has been largely scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Trump had planned to move his acceptance speech to Jacksonville, Florida but he later called it off after infections surged in “The Sunshine State.”

His speech will now take place on the South Lawn of the White House on Thursday night despite criticism that the federal property should not be used as the backdrop for a campaign event. On Wednesday night, Pence will deliver his acceptance speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore, Maryland.

First lady Melania Trump will speak on Tuesday night from the recently renovated Rose Garden of the White House. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will reportedly be addressing the RNC from “an undisclosed location” in Jerusalem.

Speakers for the RNC also include other members of the Trump family, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley, and former New York City Mayor and Trump advisor Rudy Giuliani, according to the Trump campaign.

George W. Bush, the only living Republican former U.S. president, is not slated to speak at this year’s convention. Bush, who served between 2001 and 2009, also sat out the 2016 convention.

Besides the acceptance speech on the last night of the RNC, Trump will speak on the three other nights, also a break from traditions.

“You’ll have President Trump speaking at various parts for each of the nights,” Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said during an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press.”

Miller said the RNC will focus on what he called “all the accomplishments that we’ve had over the last four years with President Trump and what the president’s second-term vision is going to look like.”

According to The New York Times, Trump will speak nightly during the 10 p.m. hour of the RNC.

Democrats are planning to use a series of ads, television appearances and briefings to counter-program the RNC. A group of Republicans, including some Trump critics, will hold a “Convention on Founding Principles” in Charlotte, also starting on Monday, which they claimed is an alternative to the RNC.

The quadrennial event will come several days after the conclusion of the virtually-held 2020 Democratic National Convention (DNC) that officially nominated former Vice President Joe Biden for president.

Viewership for the DNC was down about 17 percent on average this year across all four nights compared with 2016, according to Nielsen Media Research, a U.S. firm that measures media audiences.

More than 122 million people watched the DNC live across broadcast, cable and digital platforms, while the events had 128.7 million video views on social media, according to the Biden campaign.

Biden saw his favorability increase from 40 percent to 45 percent in a week, according to an ABC News-Ipsos poll released after the DNC. The poll found Trump’s favorability around 32 percent, mostly unchanged from other recent polls, but his unfavorability increased to 60 percent.

“Actually, I think I’m leading in the Polls,” Trump tweeted Sunday afternoon. Enditem