Charles Okyere-Afoakwah Jnr, a 29-year old from Social Ghana Creative Agency emerged winner of Malta Guinness’ brand label competition held to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

For his efforts, he walked away with a Ghc 20,000 cash prize, Ghc 10,000 worth of graphic design working tools and packs of Malta Guinness.

The remaining eight contestants also walked away with cash and products from sponsors.

“It was such a humbling opportunity to participate in the competition and overall thrilling to win! I feel extremely proud to see my work displayed on the Malta Guinness products all over the country”, said Okyere-Afoakwah.

Malta Guinness, one of the leading brands from Guinness Ghana Brewery PLC, unveiled the new label to commemorate its 30th anniversary.

This special celebratory label would be put across all three Stock Keeping Units (SKU)’s (Cans, PET Bottle and Glass Bottle) with same great taste and would be available across the country from November 2020 till March 2021 to extend the momentous celebration.

Tapping into a tense cultural insight that “Ghanaians don’t support each other’s dreams and ambitions” Malta Guinness launched a two-phase, brand-in-culture campaign to provoke a national debate drawing attention and belief behind the brand’s anniversary campaign “Celebrating Our Own”.

The first phase of the #Rekognize campaign saw Malta Guinness facilitate conversations via digital and PR channels to encourage Ghanaians to celebrate their own.

In the second phase of the campaign, the brand threw a challenge to the nine selected Ghanaian graphic designers in a competition dubbed “the Rekognize Design Contest”. Their task was to create an original design that would encapsulate all the brand stands for and supports.

“The Competition was our chance to walk the talk and demonstrate Malta Guinness’ commitment to celebrating our own young, talented local design and creative community through a national design competition that resulted in this authentic winning design which we will showcase across our primary and secondary packaging”, said Marketing Manager, Guinness Trade Mark at GGB PLC, Mr. Samuel Dery

The nine contestants were guided and mentored by three Judges made up of independent design experts, who vetted and chose the ultimate winning design belonging to 29-year old Okyere-Afoakwah

The Malta Guinness Limited Edition packs are expected to become an emblem for Ghanaians to use to celebrate and appreciate their own.