3 killed in terror explosion in Cameroon

At least two security forces and a schoolgirl have died after two improvised explosive devices exploded in Cameroon’s Far North, local and security sources said Thursday.

The incidents occurred at 5 p.m., local time, Wednesday in Soueram locality which shares a border with Nigeria. The first blast targeted a security checkpoint and the second explosion happened in a schoolyard in the locality.

“Two security forces were killed at the checkpoint and one member of the vigilante was wounded. The girl, who is 12 years old, was killed in the explosion on the school campus,” a military official in the region told Xinhua over the phone but asked not to be named.

“Our brave soldiers pursue and capture the terrorists who continue to cause havoc in the region,” he added.

Soueram is a frequent target of the militants of Boko Haram who regularly cross the border to apply hit-and-run guerrilla war tactics. At least one Cameroonian soldier was killed and two others wounded when the militants raided an army camp in the border locality barely three weeks ago.