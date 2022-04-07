40 PWDs in Wassa East District get support

More than 40 persons living with disability have received support at Akyempim in the Wassa East District of the Western Region to lessen their dependency on family members.

They received items such as Chest Freezers, grinding machines, ovens and accessories, sewing machines, spraying machines and chemicals, wheelchairs, and start-up capital, among others.

Mr Emmanuel Boakye, the Wassa East District Chief Executive said people living with disability needed the support and encouragement of society to live a meaningful life, adding that with the needed assistance they could contribute their quota to the development of the Nation.

The DCE further said the government through the District Assembly Common Fund would continue to offer support for people with disability to enhance their living condition and called on society not to look down upon them but rather give them the necessary encouragement to feel belonged in society.

The Head of Community Development and Social Welfare, Ms Emma Nordzro said every item provided was done at the request of the beneficiaries and stressed that the Assembly’s job was only to assess and approve the needs of the beneficiaries.

Mr Seth Larbi, a beneficiary, thanked the Assembly for the support.

He promised to invest his start-up capital in a business of selling herbal medicines approved by the Food and Drugs Authority.