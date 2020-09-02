Five people were killed Wednesday after a car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck laden with sand in the southern Indian state of Telangana, police said.

The accident took place on Pasaragonda crossroad in Warangal Rural district, about 164 km northeast of Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana.

“In a tragic road accident here today, five young men were killed on the spot when a lorry carrying sand collided head-on with a car carrying them at Pasaragonda,” a police official posted in Warangal Rural said.

“The bodies have been shifted to government hospital for post-mortem.”

Police said the car was completely mangled in the collision.

Reports said the five young men were returning after attending a birthday party at Warangal.

Police have registered a case to ascertain the reason behind the collision.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.

On an average over 400 deaths used to take place every day in India due to road accidents. However, the number sharply came down following the outbreak of COVID-19 and subsequent announcement of nationwide lockdown in India that saw public transport off the roads. With the government announcing relaxations, the movement of vehicular traffic has resumed.