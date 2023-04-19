78 beneficiaries graduate from cohort two of CfW

The Second cohort of the “Cash for Work (CfW) initiative”, a scheme under the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities in Ghana (GrEEn) Project have successfully graduated at Hotopo, in the Ahanta West Municipal Assembly (AWMA) of the Western Region.

The training consisted of 14 sessions with 78 beneficiaries trained on how to identify green opportunities in their communities, set goals towards a green job and understand what it takes to be employed or be an entrepreneur in the green sector.

Other skills that were imparted to the beneficiaries included how to manage their finances, communicate effectively, deal with conflicts, critically solve and avoid problems as well as how to work together effectively to achieve their goals.

Participants also received one-on-one coaching to guide them to identify green businesses and adopt a healthy and consistent habit of savings and further educated on the avenues available to seek funding for their business.

Mr Bernard Amoako, Programme Director of Kumasi SOS Children’s Village, said the second cycle of the project began with a community sensitization exercise which engaged the people of Hotopo and informed them about the project.

He mentioned that participants were divided into four cohorts and assigned a time and location for their respective training to enhance training and learning.

Mr. Amoako was grateful to the partners for their support at every stage of the process without which the cycle would not have been successful.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to be at the forefront of the green revolution in the country.

Mr. Alexander Mar Kekula, National Director of SOS Children’s Village described the GrEEn Project as a timely intervention capable of addressing the country’s environmental challenges.

The Project, he said, was being implemented at a crucial time when all stakeholders who were mindful of the environment and sustenance of the world were promoting climate-resilient and environmentally friendly innovations.

He said the mandate of the SOS Children’s Village was to build strong families for children, help children and the youth to shape their future and contribute their quota to the development of their communities.

Mr. John Agyare, Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Ahanta West Municipality announced that the project had four result areas to ensure that the local economies were stimulated, and short-term opportunities were created for women, the youth and returning migrants through climate-resilient infrastructure.

It also focused on providing life skills development support for Cash for Work beneficiaries.

He expressed the hope that the experience gathered by the beneficiaries would be used for the good of the Hotopo community.

Madam Belinda Gyantua, United Nations Capital Development Fund Representative for the GrEEn Project implored the members of the community to own the project to sustain it.

She commended them for their commitment to complete the training and urged them to utilize the skills to improve upon their lives and that of their families.