7th Young Entrepreneurs Awards launched

The seventh edition of the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Awards has launched under the theme; Nurturing Ghana’s Rising Business Leaders to Inspire Generations.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards, organized by Ghana Startups Network, aims to recognize and celebrate the innovative and enterprising spirit of young entrepreneurs in Ghana, while providing a platform to showcase their achievements, inspire others, and foster connections between entrepreneurs, investors, and mentors.

The objectives of the awards are centered around motivating and supporting these young business leaders in building sustainable brands that positively impact society.

Addressing journalists at the launch, Solomon Adjei, team lead of the organizers reiterated the need to recognize and celebrate Young Entrepreneurs, and to create a high-level networking platform to connect them to global opportunities, while building their capacities to capture global markets.

He listed some of the key benefits of this year’s awards, including strategic brand elevation opportunities, high level networking with investors and global business icons, periodic coaching and mentoring, beautifully designed certificates and plaques, and other juicy packages from sponsors including a possible sponsored business trip.

Sharing his testimony, Eliphas Kwabena Agyemang, the 2022 Young Entrepreneur of The Year explained how winning the awards has boosted his confidence, being part of an Investor-readiness workshop organized by the organizers, as well as some Investor-Connect opportunities, and on top of it all, securing a 5-year United States Visa due to the Young Entrepreneur Awards.

Other participants of previous editions shared their impact stories and expressed utmost gratitude to the organizers.

To be eligible to participate in this Awards, your business must be registered and situated in Ghana, and must show prove of employment, as well as demonstrate innovation and creativity in delivering your products or services to addressing human needs. Most of all, interested entrepreneurs must not be above 50 years of age.

Business Registration Certificate, Business Profile/Organizational Structure, Profiles of Key Management Staff are some of the mandatory documents to submit to the committee as part of the nomination processes.

The Young Entrepreneur Awards 2023 will recognize entrepreneurs from various sectors and categories, including Male Agribusiness Entrepreneur of The Year, Female Agribusiness Entrepreneur of The Year, Construction and Real Estates Entrepreneur, Female Fashion Entrepreneur, Male Fashion Entrepreneur, Female Social Entrepreneur, Female Start-Up Entrepreneur, Female Student Entrepreneur, Green Entrepreneur of The Year, PwD (Persons with Disabilities) Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Social Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Start-Up Entrepreneur of the Year, Male Student Entrepreneur of the Year, Manufacturing Entrepreneur of the Year. Male Service Provider Entrepreneur of the Year, Female Service Provider Entrepreneur of the Year, and Technology Entrepreneur of the Year.

To promote entrepreneurship and job creation among Ghanaiancreatives and celebrities, the Young Entrepreneur Awards have created the Male and Female Celebrity Entrepreneur of the year to highlight and promote the entrepreneurial ventures of our celebrities – Actors, Musicians, Radio and TV Stars, Footballers, among others.

The awards will also honor foreigners whose businesses in Ghana are creating employment, in the Non-Ghanaian Young Entrepreneur of the Year category.

This year’s award will also celebrate some key personalities who are spearheading and supporting youth entrepreneurship development in the country.

Solomon Adjei also stated special recognition of regional businessleaders in a special Regional Young Entrepreneur of the yearcategories – Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Eastern, Upper East, Western, etc.

The public nominations are expected to end on 20th August, after which series of activities including shortlisting and public endorsements will be done prior to the awards night on Friday, 29th September, 2023.

Solomon Adjei called on corporate Ghana to partner and sponsor the organizers to be able to honor and celebrate the young entrepreneurs creating jobs for the youth, among others.