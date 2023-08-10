8th KGL Millennium Half Marathon launched

The eighth edition of the KGL Millennium Marathon has been launched on Thursday, August 10 at the Base Lounge at Cantonment in Accra.

The program saw most of the sponsors of the event or their representatives in attendance.

Mr. Kalmoni of Japan Motors who performed the launch with a representative from KGL said the Marathon is about collaboration of great companies not competition to support a worthy event, and for healthy living, socializing and networking.

Norma Wilson, representing World Athletics in terms of measurements was thrilled to be in Ghana for the first time and hoped athletes who participate in the Millennium Marathon would be ranked by World Athletics.

He stressed that Africa is about to take off, and marathons open the world with diverse participants.

Mr. Amegashie of Fidelity Bank and Mariam Lamptey of GIPC were some of the sponsor’s representatives at the launch.

The registration centers are Accra Sports Stadium, Frankies Hotel, Osu and GHOne office.

Race Director, Mrs, Cathy Morton said preparations have reached an advanced stage with volunteers, ambulance, security and publicity.

According to Nana Agyemang Prempeh aka Amb Ashim Morton, the event is a mass sports program and welcomed other disciplines like boxers and other sports men and women.

The past seven Millennium Half Marathons have registered over 64,000 runners from 34 countries.