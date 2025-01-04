A Plus Criticizes NPP for Discrediting Grassroots Effort in 2016 Victory

Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has taken to social media to criticize the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for undermining the efforts of its grassroots members in the 2016 election victory.

The Member of Parliament-elect expressed his frustration with the party’s apparent belief that the triumph was primarily due to the contributions of Joe Anokye, whom he referred to as the “so-called man from NASA” for his alleged role in the election.

In his post, A Plus questioned why Anokye, who reportedly used his technological expertise to help secure the 2016 victory, failed to replicate his success in subsequent elections. “Joe Anokye, the so-called man from NASA, who supposedly used his ‘technological expertise’ to secure victory for the NPP in 2016, couldn’t ‘NASA’ this election?” A Plus wrote. “Do you now see that it was the hard work of the NPP foot soldiers that won the election in 2016?” he added.

A Plus pointed out the disconnect between the grassroots efforts and the credit given to figures like Anokye, who, according to him, appeared from the shadows to claim the glory. He also questioned why Anokye’s alleged “NASA magic” failed in subsequent elections, raising doubts about the claim of technological expertise. “So, why couldn’t you use your ‘NASA magic’ to win this election as well? Anaa wo NASA no asa?” he remarked, implying that Anokye’s influence had waned.

This public outburst highlights growing tensions within the NPP, with A Plus emphasizing the need for political parties to acknowledge and respect the contributions of their grassroots members. His comments reflect broader concerns about the recognition of local efforts in political victories and the tendency to overlook the hard work of those on the ground.