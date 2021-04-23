Abdul Rasheed Williams popularly known as Believer, a veteran trainer/matchmaker and head trainer of Believers Boxing Gym as well as Secretary General of United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana has decided to contest in the up coming Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) Elections.

He has trained a lot of good boxers like Scorpion Bawa, James Toney ,Patrice Beh, Joshua Okine,Annor Amissah and others.

He is calling on fellow boxing delegates, fans, sports men and women together with loved ones to remember him with their votes on the upcoming GBA election to be held on July 22, 2021 at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He wants to stand for the First Vice President position.

Williams aka Believer has massive experience in the game, as he has been doing the brilliant works already over the years.

His mission and ambition is to help the youth in Ghana to be successful in boxing and win more continental and world titles.

He is responsible for the May Day Akotoku coming up on May Day at the Lebanon House, featuring crack boxers.