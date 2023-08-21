Abronye to Boycott NPP Special Delegates Conference

The Bono Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe Abronye, has declared his decision to abstain from the upcoming special delegates congress, which is slated for August 26, 2023.

In a detailed notice released and signed on Sunday August 20, 2023, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman outlined his reasons for this bold move.

Having engaged in extensive consultations with fellow party members, Abronye pointed to several pressing concerns that led to his decision. A primary grievance cited was the evident indiscipline and pervasive gossiping propagated by coordinators of various presidential aspirants.

According to the Bono Regional Chairman, these coordinators have been involved in harmful actions aimed at discrediting certain party officers and delegates in order to amass financial gain.

Indiscipline, Manipulation

Per the statement, Abronye expressed dismay over the undisciplined practice of regional officers assuming the role of coordinators for multiple presidential aspirants.

He criticized the practice of promising candidates a predetermined number of votes, which he deemed unacceptable within the party’s framework.

Abronye also addressed allegations made against him by a spokesperson for one of the presidential aspirants.

He vehemently denied having introduced, mentioned, or campaigned for any particular candidate, refuting claims that he sought money from aspirants for campaigning purposes.

The Bono NPP Chairman in the statement also clarified that his fellow constituency chairmen and executives can vouch for his impartiality and his avoidance of promoting any specific candidate.

He dismissed allegations by the aforementioned spokesperson and campaign coordinators, accusing them of attempting to manipulate the party and regions to their advantage.

Concluding, he reiterated firmly his decision to abstain from the special delegates congress slated for August 26, 2023.