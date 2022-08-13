ActionAid commemorates International Youth Day in Ho

The Greater Accra, Volta and Oti Regional Programme of ActionAid Ghana has commemorated this year’s International Youth Day to sensitise the society on issues affecting the youth.

The over 70 youth activists, who participated in the celebration in Ho, were selected from Activista, Young Urban Women Movement and GRAY Network youth groups.

Mr. Foster Adase-Adjei, the ActionAid Ghana Programme Officer for Volta and Oti regions, in an address, said the day was being marked all over the world to raise awareness about culture and legal issues related to the youth.

He said the Government needed to involve the youth in the decision-making process, which affected them right from the formative stage to the implementation stage.

This, he said, would enable them to factor their inputs in the policy rather than be left in the dark and consulted later to add their voices.

Mr. Adase-Adjei charged the youth to take advantage of the Government’s social prgrammes to develop themselves economically and financially.

He also called on the National Youth Authority (NYA) to organise regular workshops for the youth to update them on issues relating to their well-being.

Mr. Charles Kwesi Gomenu, Ho Municipal Director, NYA, said the Authority was established in 1974 to help facilitate the holistic development of young persons.

He asked the youth to be innovative and venture into entrepreneurship to earn a living.

Mr. Gomenu appealed to the affluent in society to support the young people to aspire to the top.

He admonished the youth to eschew corruption wherever they found themselves for the country’s progress.

He also advised them to plant trees to mitigate climate change, which is a threat to society.

Mr. John Kudedzi, a Youth Activist, advised the youth to read more so they could acquire the knowledge needed for empowerment.

He said they also needed to form more Civil Society Organisations to mount pressure on the Government to listen to their plight.