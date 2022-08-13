North East office of Lands Commission opened

The Lands Commission has inaugurated its North East office in Nalerigu as part of the decentralisation agenda for efficient land administration services.

The office, fully furnished with computers and operating in a digitalised environment, will ensure speedy processing of land documents and other essential services.

Mr Zakaria Yidanah, the Regional Minister, who chaired the ceremony, expressed his gratitude to the Government and management of the Commission for bringing land services closer to the people of Nalerigu and its environs.

He expressed the hope that the Commission’s office would help resolve land litigations and facilitate socio-economic development in the region.

Mr Alex Quaynor, the National Chairman of the Commission, in his address, tasked the Regional Lands Commission to undertake thorough sensitization on the new Land Act, 2020, (Act 1036) for the people and other relevant stakeholders.

He said, for instance, section 14 of the Act made it compulsory for any stool, skin or family who owns lands to establish Customary Land Secretariats for proper records keeping ensuring efficient land transactions.

Mr Quaynor entreated the staff of the Commission to work closely with key stakeholders to speedy up development of the region.

Mr Benjamin Arthur, the Deputy Executive Secretary of the Commission in charge of Operations, applauded the traditional leaders in the Region for welcoming the Commission.

He urged the Commission’s staff to work diligently to ensure efficient and quality land services to earn the trust of the people.

Mr Benito Owusu-Bio, a Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, said the establishment of the regional office formed part of the government’s decision to decentralise land services and ensure free flow of information to the people.

Mr Owusu-Bio urged the residents of the North East Region to take advantage to access lands services for accelerated socio-economic development.