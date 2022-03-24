Ada-East Assembly To Boost Entrepreneurial Development, Business Growth

The Ada East District Assembly has set up a Business Resource Centre (BRC) to provide one-stop-shop for entrepreneurial development and business growth.

Ms. Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said it was going to offer a full range of services to potential and existing entrepreneurs and diverse business organizations.

It was established by the assembly in collaboration with the Trade and Industry Ministry.

She said the BRC would provide services in the areas of Business Development, Sales and Marketing Support, Entrepreneurship Training, Business Process Re-engineering, Business Plan Preparation, Business Proposal Preparation, Accounting and Book Keeping, Credit Facilitation, Business Consultancy and Advisory Services, and Management Training.

Ms. Pobee told a town hall meeting that the centre would work closely with

Vision Fund, Opportunity International and Sonlink Limited to provide credit facilities and tricycles to Ada residents.

She told the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the meeting that over 200 traders had been supported by the Kasseh Vision Fund, adding that another 4,000 applications had processed.

She said there had been other interventions for farmers, beauticians, fashion designers, salt and dish producers.

The DCE added that GHC252,900.00 had been disbursed to 16 people from the Matching Grant Fund with two business associations having also received GHC962,000.00 and GHC45,000.00, respectively.

Ms. Pobee announced that GHC307,000.00 had been given to 19 clients from the Rural Enterprise Development Fund (REDE).

Under the COVID-19 Support Programme, GHC548,550.00 was disbursed to 204 people.

She entreated all entrepreneurs to take advantage of the services provided by the BRC and Business Advisory Centre to grow their businesses.