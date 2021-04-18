Classroom Block

Madam Comfort Doyoe Kudjoe Ghansa, Member of Parliament for the Ada Constituency, has cut sod for the building of a six-unit classroom block for the Ada Islamic School at Kasseh.

The school building project is expected to be completed in two months.

Madam Ghansa also presented 1,400 exercise books to the school.

“I want to thank you for your patience and the hard work, but I want to assure you that everything that maybe needed for the contractor to work with is ready and the project must be completed by June this year,” she said.

Alhaji Shamshudeen Adzovu Ayisah I, Chief of the Islam communities in both Ada East and West Districts expressed gratitude for the commencement of the building project.

The Ada Islamic School was started in 2009 at Kasseh with only six pupils but government later took over and it now has about 400 pupils.

