The Ada West District Assembly has disbursed GHS 90,000 to 128 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

The amount represented three per cent of the District Assembly’s Common Fund for the second, third and fourth quarters of 2019.

Mr Adzoteye Lawer Akrofi, Ada West District Chief Executive, told the Ghana News Agency that the PWD fund was to support beneficiaries who are mostly farmers.

Mr Akrofi added that, disbursing the money during the farming season was to enable beneficiaries invest into their farms and reap good yields.

He added that his outfit would also ensure that money was used for its intended purposes.

He urged PWDs in the District not to look down on themselves but should rather be committed to their respective vocations to ensure better living conditions.

Madam Abigail Teye, Acting head, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, on her part, said the Assemblies’ Common Fund Administrator had directed the assemblies to help all PWDs to become self-sufficient.

She said 14 other PWDs who requested for refrigerators, deep freezers, sewing machines, incubators and corn mill machines, would receive their packages by the end of August as procurement was underway.

Some of the PWDs appealed to government to increase their budget for higher productivity and relative comfort.