Five hundred and twenty candidates made up of 277 boys and 243 girls from 31 public and one private schools are taking part in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Adaklu district.

Mr Francis Yaw Agbemadi, Adaklu District Director of Education who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in a telephone interview on Monday said one candidate, a boy died before the examination.

He said the district had two examination centres, one at Adaklu Senior High School at Waya and the other at Gbekor Senior High School at Abuadi.

Mr Agbemadi said 274 candidates were writing the examinations at Abuadi while 246 were at Waya.

He told the GNA that there was one pregnant girl among the candidates and no incident was recorded at the two centres at the start of the examinations.

He said the candidates were asked to strictly observe all the WHO protocols in order not to be infected by the coronavirus disease.

Mr Agbemadi appealed to the candidates to refrain from any form of examination malpractice.