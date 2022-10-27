Adidas Deal Termination Cuts Kanye West from Billionaires list

Kanye West
Kanye West

American hip hop great, Ye, also known as Kanye West is “no longer a billionaire,” according to Forbes.

The update arrives shortly after Adidas announced the immediate termination of its deal with Ye following a string of comments that have been widely called out as anti-Semitic.

According to the publication, Ye is now worth an estimated $400 million without the Adidas deal, which it valued at $1.5 billion.

In a recent Piers Morgan interview, notably, Ye said he had “maybe only $120 million” in his account.

“Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech,” a rep for the company said in a press release shared on Tuesday, adding that Ye’s recent remarks were “unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous.” As previously reported, Adidas had formally placed the Yeezy partnership “under review” earlier this month.

Several other collaborators have similarly distanced themselves from Ye, including Balenciaga. The Shop, meanwhile, announced its decision earlier this month to not air an interview with Ye. In a statement to Andscape, SpringHill Company CEO and Shop co-host Maverick Carter said Ye had used this would-be appearance “to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes.”

Jeezy was among those also featured on the episode in question. During a subsequent interview on Hot 97, Jeezy was asked about the shelved appearance, although he declined to get into any details.

“I just know that I came there, we did it, and I got a call and they said, ‘It’s a wrap,’” Jeezy said, adding that he “didn’t take it personally.”

