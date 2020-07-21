Mr. Daniel Agbesi Latsu, Kadjebi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on the citizenry to adjust to wearing face masks as the COVID-19 virus would be with the population for a long time.

He said the masks serve as shield against person-to-person infection of a virus believed to be airborne and contaminates through coughs, sneeze or speaking.

Mr. Latsu who made this known when he sensitised members of the Cocoa Market Assembly of God Church of Pentecost at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, called on members to always wear nose masks, practice social distancing and avoid stigmatisation to help curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He traced the chain of infection saying droplets were relatively heavy to suspend in the air and would eventually fall to the ground and surfaces, which exposed people to the disease.

“This is why it is important to practice social distancing and avoid touching one’s eyes, nose or mouth, which puts you at risk of getting infected with the virus,” he added.

Mr. Latsu advised the citizenry to regularly and thoroughly wash their hands with soap under running water, as a preventive measure in the containment of the pandemic.

“Regular hand washing with soap under running water and use of alcohol-based sanitizer is key in the prevention of COVID-19.”

Mr. Richard Kwashie Segbawu, a Principal Field Officer of NCCE, called on the citizenry to join in the fight against the pandemic, since the battle could only be won through concerted efforts.

He admonished the populace to adhere to the World Health Organisation and the Ghana Health Service preventive and safety protocols in order not to contract the disease.

Mr Daniel Akuamoah-Boateng, Presiding Elder of the Church, thanked the Commission for the programme and pledged the Congregation’s commitment to adhering to the safety protocols.

The Commission also sensitised members of the Mempeasem community, Kadjebi Central Mosque, Deeper Life Church, Church of Christ, Ghana Baptist Convention Church in the District.

The Oti Region as at Monday, July 13, 2020 recorded 138 confirmed cases with Kadjebi District registering eight cases.

